Orioles name their press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime writer and official scorer

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles are naming their Camden Yards press box after Jim Henneman, a longtime Baltimore baseball writer and official scorer.

Baltimore made the announcement Tuesday and said a ceremony will be held at a date to be announced.

The 88-year-old Henneman began his career at the Baltimore News-Post in 1958, was public relations director of the NBA's Baltimore Bullets from 1968-73, then became the Orioles beat writer for the Baltimore News-American, formed by a merger of the News-Post and Sunday American.

He covered the Orioles from 1980-95 for The Evening Sun and The Baltimore Sun, serving as president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 1984.

Henneman was the Orioles' primary official scorer from 1997-2019. He currently writes for pressboxonline.com.

