Orioles make deals ahead of arbitrations deadline

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to contract terms with eight of the 13 baseball players who are arbitration-eligible.

The Orioles got some off-season contract work done on Thursday, agreeing to one-year deals ahead of the arbitration deadline.

Eight players agreed to one-year contracts: Cole Irvin, John Means, Ryan Mountcastle, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Dillon Tate, Ramón Urías, and Tyler Wells.

Santander received the biggest deal at $11.7 million.

Five other players—Austin Hays, Ryan O'Hearn, Danny Coulombe, Cionel Perez, and Jacob Webb—will exchange contract figures with the club ahead of an arbitration hearing, which usually occurs in February.

The players and the team can still negotiate ahead of the hearing.