Orioles longtime minor league manager, Ryan Minor, dies from cancer

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced on Friday that its longtime minor league manager, Ryan Minor, died from cancer.

The team said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that it was "deeply saddened by the passing of former third baseman" who fought courageously against the deadly disease.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former third baseman and longtime minor league manager Ryan Minor, who courageously fought cancer.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan’s family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/7ajmZedNBK — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 23, 2023

"Our thoughts and prayers are will Ryan's family and friends at this time," the statement read.

Minor played for the Orioles from 1998 to 2000 and is best remembered as the player who took Cal Ripken's place in the lineup in 1998 when Ripken decided to end his consecutive games streak.

After his playing days, Minor coached and managed in the Orioles' farm system.

Minor was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.