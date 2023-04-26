Orioles' legend Cal Ripken Jr. visits Gov. Wes Moore at State House

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles' "Ironman" made a stop at the State House in Annapolis Tuesday to visit Gov. Wes Moore.

Cal Ripken Jr., who holds baseball's record for most consecutive games played, was shown on a social media post shared by the governor.

"We both know the @Orioles are a true staple of our state," Gov. Moore Tweeted. "I'm proud to work together to make sure our team continues to thrive and provide the best possible experience to Marylanders."

Ripken, an Orioles' legend, was selected to 19 All-Star Games and was a two-time MVP.

He holds the record with 2,632 consecutive games played.

Ripken was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2007.