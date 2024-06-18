Orioles' Jordan Westburg leaves game after hurting hip in collision with Yankees' Juan Soto

Whistler Chris Ullman wowed at the Orioles game last week. Now, he's showing us how he does it

Whistler Chris Ullman wowed at the Orioles game last week. Now, he's showing us how he does it

Whistler Chris Ullman wowed at the Orioles game last week. Now, he's showing us how he does it

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in the middle of the second inning with left hip discomfort after colliding with Juan Soto.

New York had two on with two outs in the first inning when Giancarlo Stanton grounded to Westburg. As he fielded the ball, Soto's knee hit Westburg on the left hip, causing the runner to flip over.

Soto was called out for interference.

Westburg, who struck out leading off the game, is batting .277 with 11 homers and 42 RBIs. He was replaced by Ramón Urías.