Orioles' Jordan Westburg, aiming for big season, homers and triples in spring training game

BALTIMORE - Jordan Westburg got a taste of the big leagues in 2023.

Now, the Baltimore Orioles' prospect is looking to take that next leap.

Westburg went 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple on Monday in the Orioles' 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in their split-squad game.

He blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and tripled his next time at the plate, which almost cleared the fence.

In two spring training games, Westburg is 3-for-6.

The second baseman batted .260 last season with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 67 regular-season games.

He made his Orioles' debut on June 26, 2023, and had five base hits over his first three games. He belted his first home run on July 24 in Philadelphia.

However, over his final 32 at-bats, Westburg had just five base hits. He then went 2-for-9 in the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers.

Kyle Stowers homered in the seventh inning for the Orioles.

In the other split-squad game, the Orioles lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-3.

Coby Mayo had two base hits and Tyler Nevin hit a two-run home run in the second inning.

Cade Povich pitched two scoreless innings, with two strikeouts.

The Orioles play the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.