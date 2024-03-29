Watch CBS News
Orioles honor three men who saved countless lives during the Key Bridge collapse

By Alex Glaze , Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Three men were hailed as heroes for their quick response seconds before the Key Bridge collapsed, during the Orioles Opening Day game on Thursday. 

Sergeant Paul Pastorek - a 13-year veteran, Corporal Jeremy Herbert - a 19-year veteran and Officer Garry Kirts - a 6-year veteran, all of the Maryland Transportation Authority, were honored during the game.  

The three first responders stopped traffic on the Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, moments before it collapsed. 

 Just before 1:28 a.m., the call went out to stop traffic from entering the Francis Scott Key Bridge after an approaching ship had lost its steering. "Until they get that under control we've got to stop all traffic." a broadcaster said. 

90 seconds later the bridge collapsed. 

"The lifesaving work that they did cannot be overstated and our gratefulness is everlasting." Governor Moore mentioned. 

"That was God's blessing to have that happen like that. Unfortunately they couldn't get to the workers on the bridge." Raynard Hebron, a Baltimore City resident said. 

The split-second decision to stop traffic, saved countless lives.  

First published on March 29, 2024 / 6:28 PM EDT

