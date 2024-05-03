Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser made MLB monthly award winners

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles were well represented in MLB's March/April monthly awards, with shortstop Gunnar Henderson and rookie outfielder Colton Cowser being highlighted.

The announcement marks the first time that the Orioles claimed AL Player and Rookie of the Month in the same month.

Gunnar Henderson, a 22-year-old shortstop, was awarded American League Player of the Month. The Alabama native is tied for the Major League lead for home runs (10) with the Angels' Mike Trout.

On Monday against the Yankees, Henderson became the youngest player in MLB history to hit 10 home runs before May 1, the league said.

The MLB said Henderson has hit .291 (34-for-117), 24 RBI, three doubles, three triples, eight walks, 25 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .624 slugging percentage across 29 games so far this season.

Henderson made a huge splash in 2023, his rookie season, when he won Rookie of the Year and the Orioles won the AL East. He began the season rated the No. 1 prospect in baseball and he lived up to the high expectations.

He was the second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Cowser named Rookie of the Month

Colton Cowser, a 24-year-old outfielder, was named American League Rookie of the Month. The Texas native is leading all rookies in RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, total bases (48), and extra-base hits (13); and tied for the rookie lead in homers (6).

The MLB he hit .303 (23-for-76) with six homers, 18 RBI, seven doubles, nine walks, 12 runs scored, three stolen bases, a .632 slugging percentage and a 1.004 OPS across 28 games this season.

Cowser was the fifth pick overall from the 2021 draft and was MLB's 19th overall prospect.