Orioles' Gunnar Henderson brings fiery attitude on field and in clubhouse

BALTIMORE - Orioles' rookie Gunnar Henderson has exploded onto the scene with his all-out effort and a pop in his bat.

His fiery attitude is noticeable in times of celebration and frustration.

But on the field, Henderson is down and dirty and determined.

This season, the infielder is batting .243 with 19 home runs, 51 RBIs and 62 runs scored in helping the Orioles (70-42) to the best record in the American League.

WJZ's Mark Viviano sat down with Henderson before the Orioles took on defending champion Houston at Camden Yards.

Mark Viviano: Tell me about the fire inside Gunnar Henderson, when you're between the lines, because it's real.

Gunnar Henderson: I've always had the internal drive, just the self-belief that I can go out there and do pretty much anything I want to out there. I just want to go out there and play as hard as I can."

Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde sees that competitiveness each day from Henderson.

"There's definite fire, there's no doubt it," Hyde said. "It's incredibly competitive and he never thinks he should make an out. He's 22 years old."

Henderson said playing 100 percent is the only way he knows.

"I'm going to give 100 percent out there no matter what the score is," Henderson said. "I feel like just doing that every day and just respecting the game and the way it should be."

Hyde told WJZ that sometimes he has to tell Henderson to cool his emotions a bit.

"There's a ton of passion with how he plays and I love it. I love the emotion," Hyde said. "He is just an amazing, amazing human being. He just cares so much. You live and die with that and take that any day of the week."

Henderson is starting at shortstop and batting fifth in the Orioles' lineup against Houston.