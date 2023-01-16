Watch CBS News
Baltimore Orioles to gift $5 million to CollegeBound foundation, CEO announces

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles is gifting five million to CollegeBound non-profit foundation, the Orioles CEO John Angelos announced mayor Scott on Monday.

CollegeBound Executive Director Cassie Motz said the donation is quite a help for students.  "Our current operating budget is about $5 million, so it's a huge boost for our students.", Motz said.  

Angelos also dispelled claims that the Orioles franchise would be leaving Baltimore.  "I've said many times publicly, unsolicited, unprompted we're never going anywhere., he said."    

"Baltimore knows what it feels like when a team is disinvested and going to leave. This isn't that. The Orioles have continued to make deep investments in the community. There are many worries I have. The Orioles are not one of them.,"  Mayor Scott said.       

First published on January 16, 2023 / 2:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

