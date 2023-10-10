Orioles Félix Bautista recovering after successful Tommy John surgery

BALTIMORE -- Oriole's pitcher Félix Bautista is recovering after a successful ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) reconstruction, the team announced in a social media post Monday.

Bautista was placed on the injury list August 25., after exiting a game against the Colorado Rockies, CBS Sports reported.

The procedure, also known as Tommy John surgery, is "used to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament inside the elbow by replacing it with a tendon from elsewhere in the body," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Félix Bautista had successful right elbow ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction (Tommy John) today at Trinity Park Surgery Center in Arlington, Texas. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) October 9, 2023

O's fans commented under the social media post, wishing Bautista well as he heals from the procedure.

According to MLB reporter Héctor Gómez, Bautista, said he won't be pitching again this season, and plans to focus on his recovery.

Felix Bautista: "Thank you all for your support and prayers. I value every positive message. Unfortunately, I won't be pitching again this season. I wanted to help during the postseason, but it's best for me and the team if I focus on recovery. It's been an honor playing with the… pic.twitter.com/InQJYcNKFG — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) October 9, 2023

Bautista made 56 appearances during the 2023 season, and has a 1.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 61 innings. He has saved 33 games in 39 chances.