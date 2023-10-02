Orioles fans, teammates honor Brooks Robinson with public memorial at Oriole Park

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles held a public memorial Monday to honor legendary Oriole and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson.

Robinson, also known as "Mr. Hoover" and "Mr. Oriole," died last Tuesday at 86 years old.

"It's a really special and beautiful thing. It's what I would expect from Baltimore and what I would expect from Orioles fans," said Betsy Weingarten, a fan from Ellicott City.

Brooks Robinson has been as much a part of people's lives as the team itself.

"He's probably the all-time greatest third baseman who ever lived, but it's totally outdone by who he was as a human being," said Weingarten.

Robinson was arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

He played his entire 23-year with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.

Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

"He's left such an impression on so many people and, in doing so, he's touched so many lives for the better," former MLB catcher and manager Joe Torre said.

UNDATED: Brooks Robinson #5 of the Baltimore Orioles poses for a portrait. Robinson played for the Orioles from 1955-1977. Louis Requena/MLB via Getty Images

Last September, in the 2022 season, Robinson was honored at the Orioles game and threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson.

Another Orioles third baseman, Cal Ripken, Jr., spoke about how Robinson was the Oriole to look up to.

"I will miss him. We will miss him," (pauses) "But, he leaves us with so many great memories that will live on," Cal Ripken Jr. said.

The team draped black cloth over Robinson's retired number.

With current Orioles paying respects in person, Brooks' son had one more ask of his dad.

"We love you, and we miss you, and if there's anything you can do up there to bring another World Series championship to Baltimore this year, we would greatly appreciate it," Brooks David Robinson said.

Flowers continue to be left at the feet of Robinson's statue outside the ballpark, as fans and teammates remember a Baltimore legend.

Robinson passed away as the Orioles won the American League East title since 2014, and won 100+ games for the first time since 1980.

"What a year for him to leave here," Orioles fan Melvin Stukes said. "I know we're gonna win the World Series now, OK? One for Brooks."