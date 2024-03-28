Orioles' fans pack the Yard on opening day with high expectations: 'This is my Christmas'

BALTIMORE - The weather cooperated as the Baltimore Orioles played at Camden Yards for the first time this season.

There are high expectations for a team with young talent and coming off a 101-win season in 2023.

More than 45,000 fans packed the stadium to watch their Orioles roll out an 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

Fans are hoping this will kick off a year to remember, and possibly a World Series championship.

"Let's go, opening day, baby," said Maureen Hall, from Parkville.

"This right here is my first opening home game I've ever been to in my lifetime," Orioles fan Jessie Dudley said.

Fans got into their seats early as the Orioles were introduced.

Then, Corbin Burnes, the Orioles' new ace pitcher, dominated, and Anthony Santander and Cedric Mullins went yard.

"It's the start of something new, everyone's excited," fan Freddie Leatherbury said. "There's a feeling that hasn't been in Baltimore in decades to be honest."

"Opening day is something to experience for everybody," fan Jeff Springer said. "I'll tell you, the energy will carry on through the whole season."

"This is my Christmas," Hall said. "This is like my best time of year."

"Opening day is the most important holiday of the year, so it deserves that kind of respect," Leatherbury said. "So I came dressed to the nines just for that."

Not only were fans celebrating opening day, but also new ownership after the sale to David Rubenstein was approved.

"That's what baseball is all about," Hall said. "It's about bringing people together and bringing that spirit back to the city and we truly, truly need that right now."

There was a moment of silence pregame to honor the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and appreciation for the first responders.

Maryland flags are flying at half-staffed around the ballpark.