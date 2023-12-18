Orioles fans excited for future after approved long-term lease agreement: 'They are part of the city'

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles are coming off their best season in decades, winning 100 games for the first time since 1980.

Finally, the drama is over with the lease at extension for Camden Yards.

Orioles fans can rest assured that baseball will remain in downtown Baltimore for years to come.

The reigning AL East champs have officially agreed with the state of Maryland that will keep the Orioles at Camden Yards long-term.

"When I think of Baltimore, I think of going to Orioles games," Orioles fan Felix Detweiler.

Detweiler told WJZ he is thrilled the deal is finally done, just weeks before the current lease is set to expire.

"It's the same with crabs and the Harbor, all of that stuff, the Orioles are right there, mixed in with the Ravens and Old Bay and everything," Detweiler said. "They are a part of the city."

After months of negotiating, the Orioles and State of Maryland have agreed on a new lease agreement, for up to 30 years.

It's an early Christmas present for Birdland.

"Look, I was here when the Colts left, I didn't like that either," Orioles fan Bob Hammock said. "I'm looking forward to a lot of playoff years and I am definitely going to Orioles games."

There are plans to expand and develop the area around Camden Yards, but some fans just care about what happens on the field.

"I hope they got a better team coming out this year and they'll get to the playoffs and actually participate in it," Hammock said.

The Orioles have played at Camden Yards since 1992.