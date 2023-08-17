Watch CBS News
Orioles fall to Padres, 5-2, in series finale

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-2, Wednesday night in San Diego.

After winning the first game in the series, the O's dropped the final two.

Adley Rutschman had two of the Orioles' five base hits, including a double. Ryan Mountcastle added a solo home run.

The Padres were led by Fernando Tatis Jr.s' three hits and pitcher Blake Snell's strong outing.

Dean Kremer pitched six innings for Baltimore, giving up three runs on five base hits.

The Orioles (74-47) are now two games ahead of Tampa Bay in the American League East standings.

They are off on Thursday before traveling to Oakland for a three-game series, starting on Friday.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

August 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

