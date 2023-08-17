Orioles fall to Padres, 5-2, in series finale

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-2, Wednesday night in San Diego.

After winning the first game in the series, the O's dropped the final two.

Adley Rutschman had two of the Orioles' five base hits, including a double. Ryan Mountcastle added a solo home run.

The Padres were led by Fernando Tatis Jr.s' three hits and pitcher Blake Snell's strong outing.

Dean Kremer pitched six innings for Baltimore, giving up three runs on five base hits.

The Orioles (74-47) are now two games ahead of Tampa Bay in the American League East standings.

They are off on Thursday before traveling to Oakland for a three-game series, starting on Friday.