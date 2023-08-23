Orioles drop series-opener to Blue Jays, 6-3

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle continues strong play since return from vertigo

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles returned home after a long West Coast trip and lost 6-3 in extra innings to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Oriole Park.

The Blue Jays plated three runs in the top of the 10th inning, which included a two-run shot by Brandon Belt.

Closer Jordan Romano earned his 31st save for Toronto.

Toronto scored two runs in the first and another in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. The Orioles tied the game with two runs in the fifth inning.

Austin Hays and Jordan Westburg each had an RBI double for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman had two of the O's nine base hits.

Grayson Rodriguez pitched six innings for Baltimore, allowing three runs on eight hits.

The Orioles (77-48), just two games in first place in the American League East, play the Blue Jays at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.