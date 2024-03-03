Orioles' Colton Cowser battling for roster spot, hits third spring training home run

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

Expected new Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein shares more details of potential purchase

BALTIMORE - Colton Cowser is making sure his name will not forgotten when the Baltimore Orioles announce their Opening Day roster.

The fifth pick overall from the 2021 draft belted his third home run of spring training during the Orioles' 5-2 win Sunday over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cowser, MLB's 19th overall prospect, is batting .364 this spring with six RBIs in six games.

Last season, Cowser batted .115 in 61 plate appearances for the Orioles.

The Orioles are 9-1 in spring training games with the Minnesota Twins coming to Ed Smith Stadium Sarasota, Florida, on Monday.

TT Bowen hit a game-winning three-run home run for the O's in the ninth inning on Sunday. Kyle Stowers also knocked in a run.

Top overall prospect Jackson Holliday went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez allowed a run on three hits with two walks in two innings.