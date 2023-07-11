Orioles' closer Felix Bautista shamed by Seattle radio host over 'King Felix' nickname: 'Knock it off'

BALTIMORE - It appears a Seattle radio show host is not too fond of the Orioles' social media team calling their closer "King Felix" in a post shared on July 3.

Our All-Star picked up another honor. pic.twitter.com/uLIbTkmTny — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 3, 2023

Felix Bautista, a 6-foot-8 flame-throwing right-hander, is in Seattle this week for his first Major League All-Star Game.

Radio host, by the name of Dave "Softy" Mahler, approached Bautista on Monday while on the field, asking him "What do you think of the Orioles calling you the new King Felix?"

Bautista responded, "uh, I don't know."

Mahler then shamed Bautista by saying "Would you rather have them stop that? Does that belong to Felix Hernandez?"

"Yes, it does," Bautista answered."

"So do us a favor as Mariners fans, tell the Orioles social media team, to knock it off," Mahler said.

Straight from the horses mouth. Knock that shit off ⁦@Orioles⁩ pic.twitter.com/BILSTxuyDx — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) July 10, 2023

In Seattle, "King Felix" is Felix Hernandez, a former Mariners starting pitcher with six All-Star appearances, a Cy Young Winner, and two-time ERA leader.

But in Baltimore, this new "King Felix, can throw up to 103 mph heaters, and has a 1.07 ERA with 23 saves this season.