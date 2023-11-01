Watch CBS News
Orioles claim OF Sam Hilliard off waivers from Atlanta, designate RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignment

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have claimed outfielder Sam Hilliard off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.

The Orioles announced the move Wednesday. They also designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.

The 29-year-old Hilliard was limited to 40 games for Atlanta this season because of a right heel injury. He hit .236 with three home runs. He spent his first four big league seasons with Colorado and hit a career-high 14 homers in 2021 for the Rockies.

