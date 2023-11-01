Orioles claim OF Sam Hilliard off waivers from Atlanta, designate RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignment
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have claimed outfielder Sam Hilliard off waivers from the Atlanta Braves.
The Orioles announced the move Wednesday. They also designated right-hander Joey Krehbiel for assignment.
The 29-year-old Hilliard was limited to 40 games for Atlanta this season because of a right heel injury. He hit .236 with three home runs. He spent his first four big league seasons with Colorado and hit a career-high 14 homers in 2021 for the Rockies.
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.