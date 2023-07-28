Orioles celebrate second annual Mo Gaba Day against Yankees, honoring late superfan

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are set to celebrate Mo Gaba Day on Friday, an annual event named after an inspirational teen who made his mark as a staple in the city's sports community.

The Orioles are playing a home game dedicated to Gaba against the New York Yankees in the afternoon. The team said the Orioles Charitable Foundation will match donations made by fans who purchase tickets for the game

Gaba, a 14-year-old Orioles superfan, was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2020, the day before he died on July 28, 2020.

Celebrating our forever 10th man today 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Od6wKM7Z23 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 28, 2023

Baltimore's baseball team will welcome Gaba's mom, Sonsy, his friends, family, and caretakers from Johns Hopkins Children's Center to celebrate his life and legacy at the game.

Sonsy Gaba will throw out the first pitch at the game, which starts at 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park.

He also had a relationship with the Baltimore Ravens, and became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille in 2019.

After he died, the Ravens filled an entire section at M&T Bank Stadium with cardboard cutouts of Gaba. They called it "Mo's Rows."

Missing you Mo, today and every day 💜 pic.twitter.com/jkJ8ysvUeC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 28, 2023

Gaba had battled cancer throughout his young life. His fourth bout with cancer spread to his lungs and brain.

Gaba began calling into 105.7 The Fan in 2015 at the age of nine to share his knowledge of Baltimore sports with local radio listeners.

Gaba was the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award as one of the most passionate and devoted fans in franchise history.

The last time WJZ spoke to Mo, he had this message for everyone: "If you want to be like me, just be yourself."