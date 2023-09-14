Orioles reportedly calling up Heston Kjerstad, another top prospect, for crucial series against Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE - Another top Orioles prospect is getting his shot in the big leagues.

Outfielder/first baseman Heston Kjerstad, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect, and 24th overall in baseball, is reportedly getting called up to join the Orioles roster.

Kjerstad was the second overall draft pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has batted .301 with 31 home runs and 55 RBIs in 122 games between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk.

Kjerstad played in the MLB All-Star Futures game in Seattle in July and contributed a base hit.

The Texas native went on to play college baseball at Arkansas and helped the Razorbacks to the 2018 College World Series.

Kjerstad's promotion comes after Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Wednesday's game against St. Louis with shoulder discomfort.

The AL East-leading Orioles (91-54) open up a crucial four-game series against second-place Tampa Bay on Thursday at Camden Yards. The Orioles lead the division by two games.