Orioles become American League's first to 70 wins with victory over NY Mets

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles finished off a three-game sweep with a 2-0 win over the New York Mets Sunday afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Pitcher Kyle Bradish pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, only allowing three hits, despite five walks.

The Orioles' bullpen gave up just one base hit the rest of the way.

Jorge Mateo tripled and scored on Adley Rutschman's RBI groundout in the fifth inning. James McCann scored on Ryan O'Hearn's RBI groundout in the seventh inning.

Ryan Mountcastle, Ryan McKenna, Jordan Westburg, Ramon Urias, Mateo and McCann had the Orioles' six hits.

Despite yielding a lead-off double, closer Felix Bautista earned his league-leading 30th save.

The Orioles (70-42), the first American League team to 70 wins, now lead Tampa Bay by three games.

They are off on Monday before opening a three-game series with the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Camden Yards.