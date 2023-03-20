Orioles beat Yankees, Pirates in split squad spring training games

The Baltimore Orioles are getting closer to that March 30 season opener.

They have just eight more games to figure out their opening day roster.

On Sunday, the Birds won both of their split squad games - against the Yankees and the Pirates.

They handed Yankees' ace Gerritt Cole a spring training loss, ignited by Anthony Bemboom's three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Pitcher Tyler Wells allowed a run in 3.2 innings to help the Orioles to a 5-3 win over New York, which had the majority of its starters.

Franchy Cordero and Daz Cameron led the O's with two hits apiece.

Adley Rutschman's two hits, with a home run and two RBIs, propelled the Orioles to an 8-0 win over the Pirates.

Pitcher Kyle Gibson threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.