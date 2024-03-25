Baltimore Orioles kick off 2024 season with new amenities at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are welcome fans back to the 2024 season with new food offerings, merch, ticket deals, and more.

A new sensory room will cater to individuals with sensory processing needs. Located along the main concourse near Gate F, the room features adjustable lighting, calming visions, comfortable seating. The room also includes sensory tools like bubble walls, bean bags, and tactile objects.

National Bohemian beer, unofficial known as Natty Boh, will be available for fans to enjoy at Camden Yards once again. Fans will be able to buy orange baseball-themed cans sold exclusively at Camden Yards.

The Orioles have announced a multi-year partnership, declaring Coca-Cola as the official beverage sponsor of the Orioles. Coca-Cola products will be available throughout the ballpark.

Brick & Whistle Food Company is bringing new signature dishes including a chicken flatbread sandwich, rotisserie chicken platter, steak burger, and more - available at The Eutaw Street Butchery and the Bleacher Grill on Eutaw Street.

But those aren't the only yummy additions. The Orioles are introducing 11 new food vendors at Camden Yards, including Deddle's Mini Donuts, Vida Nacho, Squire's Pizza, Maria's Pupuseria Factory, Pat & Stugg's, and others available at various locations around the ballpark.

New merchandise will also be available at the Oriole Park team store, with an expanded City Connect Collection, and New Era Carpet Caps. Fans can also expect new brands in 2024, including Peter Millar, WWE O's Title Belts, BaubleBar Jewelry, The Darius Rucker Collection, and more.

To purchase game tickets for the 2024 season, you can visit Orioles.com/Tickets.

For a complete guide to Oriole Park at Camden Yards, you can visit Orioles.com/Guide.