Orioles' Adley Rutschman puts on MLB Home Run Derby show, despite losing, with dad pitching

BALTIMORE - Right off the bat, Orioles star catcher Adley Rutschman put on a show in his first-ever MLB Home Run Derby Monday night in Seattle.

Rutschman, who grew up just three hours away in Portland, Oregon, belted 27 home runs in the first round. The switch-hitter smacked 21 home runs from the left side of the plate, then turned around and hit six home runs from the right side.

However, despite his power fest, Rutschman lost to White Sox slugger Luis Robert, who belted 28 home runs.

Adley Rutschman hits 27 home runs in the first round but falls to Luis Robert, Jr. 28-27 in the 1st round of the #HRDerby But what a memory for Adley and his father! #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/whA2u0odAu — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) July 11, 2023

Still, it will be a night Rutschman will cherish for a long time.

He competed in the Home Run Derby with his father Randy Rutschman pitching, and he did it in a stadium not far from his hometown.

"We had a great moment out there," Rutschman said about his dad tossing pitches. "Ever since I have grown up, he has tossed me BP. "It's one of those father-son moments that is going to be a memory of a lifetime."

In just his first full season in the big leagues, Rutschman already was named to his first Home Run Derby, and he will play in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday.

"It means a lot to be this close to home, having my dad throw me BP, like it's another day back at home in the offseason," Rutschman said.

Rutschman said the last Home Run Derby he competed in was when he was 8 years old, and it was in Seattle.

Rutschman has 12 home runs in 86 games this season. In his less than two years in the big leagues, he has 25 home runs.

Rutsch Crush.



Adley Rutschman will compete in the Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/pX4zJT5i0y — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 3, 2023

Rutschman will join teammates Austin Hays, Yennier Cano and Felix Bautista in representing the Orioles in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

"I'm excited. I don't know how it is going to go," Rutschman said. "It's going to be a lot of fun and I think we have a good mindset going in that we are going to try and enjoy the moment and be there for each other."