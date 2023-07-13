Orioles 2024 schedule release: Birds to open season in Baltimore for first time since 2018

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles will open the 2024 season at Oriole Park against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Orioles released their schedule Thursday which has them starting the season at home for the first time since 2018. The home opener will be on March 28, 2024.

After hosting the Angels, the Orioles stay at Camden Yards to play the Kansas City Royals before hitting the road to play Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Orioles have gone 32-13 in season openers in Baltimore since 1954 and have won each of their last six and 12 of their last 13.

The Birds will once again play every team in baseball. They have four series against each AL East opponent.

Baltimore will host 14 weekend series, including four against American League East foes: the Rays (May 31 to June 2 and September 6-8), Yankees (July 12-14), and Red Sox (August 15-18).

In interleague play, the Orioles will host in 2024 the Milwaukee Brewers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants.

NL road trips include visits to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.