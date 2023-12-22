Operation Washout nabs dozens of violent offenders across Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A multi-agency law enforcement operation targeting fugitives and wanted gang members netted dozens of violent offenders across Maryland during the first two weeks of December, according to authorities.

The operation, known as Operation Washout, included members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, District of Maryland, and other task force partners, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

There were 64 fugitive arrests made during Operation Washout, including four suspects wanted for homicide, nine suspects wanted for attempted homicide, 13 suspects wanted for robbery, three suspects wanted for weapon offenses, three suspects wanted for armed carjackings, five suspects wanted for drug offenses, six suspects wanted for sex offenses, and 15 suspects wanted for assault, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized 17 guns, 2,093 kilograms of narcotics and $8,414 in U.S. currency.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department, Baltimore City Police Department, and Baltimore County Police Department were among the many Maryland law enforcement agencies participating in Operation Washout, according to authorities.