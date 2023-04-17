Opera star Andrea Bocelli to perform in Baltimore this winter
BALTIMORE -- Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli is set to perform for the first time in Baltimore City, with a tour stop this winter.
The singer, who is blind, kicks off an international tour in May with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Baltimore stop is part of the second leg of his tour
Bocelli will play the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 10.
The tour follows the release of his number-one album, "Si."
Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Apr. 17 with the general sale a week later at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 24. at Ticketmaster.
The performance would be Bocelli's first in Baltimore.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.