Opera star Andrea Bocelli to perform in Baltimore this winter

BALTIMORE -- Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli is set to perform for the first time in Baltimore City, with a tour stop this winter.

The singer, who is blind, kicks off an international tour in May with a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Baltimore stop is part of the second leg of his tour

Bocelli will play the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 10.

The tour follows the release of his number-one album, "Si."

Presale tickets go on sale Monday, Apr. 17 with the general sale a week later at 10 a.m. Monday, Apr. 24. at Ticketmaster.

The performance would be Bocelli's first in Baltimore.