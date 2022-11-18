Only a dozen days left to pay outstanding Maryland tolls with no late fees

BALTIMORE -- The E-ZPass grace period waiver for drivers passing through toll roads ends in just a dozen days.

In February, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a nine-month customer assistance plan which offers a civil penalty grace period for video tolls.

Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage, and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause escalating toll bills and civil penalties and deferred mailing out bills for months.

That customer assistant plan will end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30.

If you currently have an unpaid video toll from the state of Maryland, you have until that deadline to pay the toll amount in full and have the civil penalties associated with that outstanding balance waived.

MTDA ceased referring outstanding toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) temporarily.

The MTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on December 1.

If you have unpaid video tolls and/or civil penalties, the MDTA will waive the civil penalties if your toll balance is paid in full between Feb. 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties and referrals will resume.

MDTA officials are encouraging customers to go online and check their accounts to make sure all video toll payments are paid.