When is the First Day of School: A county-by-county guide

BALTIMORE -- The new school year is about to begin, but not all Maryland school districts will open their doors at the same time. Parents who are trying to plan ahead have to search for various pockets of information spread out across the internet. That is why WJZ has created a one-stop source for the opening and closing dates of Maryland's public schools.

Allegany County

First day: August 23

Last day: May 30

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 23–27

Winter Break: Dec. 22 – Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 29–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Oct. 27, Nov. 3, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 4, May 14, May 27

Anne Arundel County

First day: August 28 (grades 1-5, 6 and 9) August 29 (grades 1-12)

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 25, Nov. 20, Nov. 21, Jan. 15, 1, Jan. 19, Feb. 19, April 10, May 14, May 27

Baltimore City

First day: August 28

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Nov. 17, Jan. 15, Jan. 26, Feb.16, Feb. 19, March 15, May 14, May 17, May 27

Baltimore County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 14

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 15, Sept. 25, Nov. 13, Jan. 15, Feb. 9, Feb. 19, April 10, May 14, May 27

Calvert County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 25–April 2

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 29, Nov. 10, Jan. 15, Feb. 16, Feb. 19, March 1, May 24, May 27

Caroline County

First day: Sept. 5

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 26

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 28–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 29, Nov. 27, Jan. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 19, March 27, May 27

Cecil County

First day: Sept. 5

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 29–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Jan. 15, Feb. 12, Feb. 19, March 4, March 28, April 2, April 3, April 12, May 24, May 27

Charles County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 15, Oct. 9, Nov. 10, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Feb. 19, May 14, May 27

Dorchester County

First day: Sept 5 (grades 1-5, 6 and 9) Sept. 6 (grades 7-8, and 10-12) Sept.7 (grades PreK and kindergarten)

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 21–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 28–April 2

Other Closure Dates: Nov. 1, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Jan. 30, Feb. 19, May 27

Frederick County

First day: August 23

Last day: June 5

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 29–April 5

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 25, Oct. 27, Jan. 15, Jan. 16, Jan. 17, Feb. 19, March 22, May 14, May 27

Garrett County

First day: Sept. 5

Last day: June 7

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 23–Nov. 27

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 28–April 2

Other Closure Dates: Oct. 13, Jan. 15, Jan. 31, Feb. 19, May 14, May 27

Harford County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 5

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 23–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 15, Sept. 25, Nov. 3, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, May 14, May 27

Howard County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 15, Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Feb. 9, Feb. 19, April 10, May 14, May 27

Kent County

First day: Sept. 5 (grades K-6 and 9) Sept. 6 (grades K-12) Sept. 7 (PreK)

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 29–April 2

Other Closure Dates: Jan. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 16, Feb. 19, May 10, May 27

Montgomery County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Nov. 1, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 19, April 10, April 22, May 14, May 27

Prince George's County

First day: August 28 (orientation is on August 25)

Last day: June 14

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Nov. 10, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 4, April 10, May 14, May 27

Queen Anne's County

First day: August 28 (grades 1-6 and 9) August 29 (grades 7-8 and 10-12) August 30 (grades PreK and kindergarten)

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 25–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 29–April 5

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 1, Sept. 4, Nov. 3, Jan. 15, Jan. 19, Jan. 22, Feb. 19, May 14, May 27

St. Mary's County

First day: August 9 (Chesapeake Public Charter School) August 23

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 18–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Sept. 22, Nov. 10, Jan. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 19, March 1, May 14, May 27

Somerset County

First day: Sept. 5

Last day: June 13

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 20–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 28–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 29, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, April 26, May 27

Talbot County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22—Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 25–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Nov. 9, Nov. 10, Jan. 12, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, April 23, May 27

Washington County

First day: August 28

Last day: June 11

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 29–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Jan. 15, Jan. 16, Feb. 19, March 28, May 14, May 27

Wicomico County

First day: Sept. 5 (grades 1-6 and 9; all grades at Pittsville; grade 6 only at Mardela; PreK and kindergarten as assigned) Sept. 6 (grades 1-12; PreK and kindergarten as assigned)

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 21–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 28–April 2

Other Closure Dates: Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 19, May 14, May 27

Worchester County

First day: Sept. 5

Last day: June 12

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 22–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 22–Jan. 2

Spring Break: March 28–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 6, Jan. 15, Jan. 31, Feb. 19, April 12, April 23, May 27

SEED School

First day: August 21

Last day: June 7

Thanksgiving Holiday: Nov. 19–Nov. 24

Winter Break: Dec. 18–Jan. 1

Spring Break: March 24–April 1

Other Closure Dates: Sept. 4, Oct. 6, Dec. 8, Jan. 15, Jan. 26, Feb. 19, March 8, May 27