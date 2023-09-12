Watch CBS News
Local News

One person struck by CSX train in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday afternoon news update (9/12/2023)
Your Tuesday afternoon news update (9/12/2023) 01:42

BALTIMORE -- A CSX train has struck a person in Perryman, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

That person has died from their injuries, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the 400 block of South Stepney Road, volunteer firefighters said.

CSX Police are investigating the incident, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 7:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.