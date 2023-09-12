One person struck by CSX train in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A CSX train has struck a person in Perryman, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

That person has died from their injuries, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the 400 block of South Stepney Road, volunteer firefighters said.

CSX Police are investigating the incident, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.

Volunteer Firefighters from @AFDco2MD and a @HarfordCoDES EMS unit are on scene of a person who was struck by a @CSX train near the 400 block of South Stepney Road in #PerrymanMD. The person was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS Clinicians. CSX Police investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/jNuvwybymf — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) September 12, 2023

