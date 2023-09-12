One person struck by CSX train in Harford County
BALTIMORE -- A CSX train has struck a person in Perryman, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
That person has died from their injuries, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near the 400 block of South Stepney Road, volunteer firefighters said.
CSX Police are investigating the incident, according to the Harford County volunteer firefighters.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
