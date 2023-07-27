Watch CBS News
Crime

One person shot near busy intersection in South Baltimore Thursday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- One person is suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries after they were shot along a busy road in South Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Potee Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a male who had been shot multiple times in his back and lower body, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the male to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are assisting district-level detectives with their investigation into the shooting due to the nature of the man's injuries, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.