One person shot near busy intersection in South Baltimore Thursday

BALTIMORE -- One person is suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries after they were shot along a busy road in South Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Potee Street to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:45 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a male who had been shot multiple times in his back and lower body, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the male to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are assisting district-level detectives with their investigation into the shooting due to the nature of the man's injuries, according to authorities.