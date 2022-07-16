Watch CBS News
Crime

One person shot, killed In Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

One person shot, killed In Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood
One person shot, killed In Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood 00:17

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed someone in South Baltimore early Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 1300 block of Ramsey Street at 12:01 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

Once there, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. 

That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Police did not say whether the male was an adult or a juvenile.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 16, 2022 / 7:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.