One person rescued from Northeast Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a person from the flames of a house fire in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to union officials.

The fire broke out at a three-story house in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue, union officials said.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE W/ RESCUE🔥

1300 blk Lakeside Av 21218#EdnorGardensLakeside@odetteramos#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 3 story house. A civilian has been rescued by firefighters. #BCFDEMS treating. Additional units called. pic.twitter.com/q6oQvNuRcw — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 7, 2023

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the fire victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that made him a top-priority patient.

Units on the scene at 1309 Lakeside Ave with a dwelling fire were firefighters rescued one victim from the dwelling and transported to the hospital as a priority one there are no other injuries to report at this time as to the cause of this fire it is under investigation — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 7, 2023

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.