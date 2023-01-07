One person rescued from Northeast Baltimore house fire
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a person from the flames of a house fire in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to union officials.
The fire broke out at a three-story house in the 1300 block of Lakeside Avenue, union officials said.
The Baltimore City Fire Department said the fire victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that made him a top-priority patient.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
