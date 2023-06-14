One person found shot, dead in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers working on the east side of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of North Chapel Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a male suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medics were sent to the shooting site. They performed life-saving measures on the gunshot victim before pronouncing him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.