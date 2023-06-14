Watch CBS News
Crime

One person found shot, dead in East Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Baltimore's Broadway East neighborhood on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers working on the east side of the city responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1800 block of North Chapel Street around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a male suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Medics were sent to the shooting site. They performed life-saving measures on the gunshot victim before pronouncing him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 11:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.