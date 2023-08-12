One person dead following double shooting in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A double shooting near Baltimore's Lake Montebello left one person dead on Friday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in the 1800 Block of 33rd Street around 4:45 p.m. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
An ambulance took the male to a local hospital where medical personnel pronounced him dead, according to authorities.
A short time later, a 19-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The man said he was shot in the 1800 block of 33rd Street, according to authorities.
Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
