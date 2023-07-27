One person dead following crash involving Harford County dump truck

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead after they were involved in a collision with a Harford County dump truck in Jarrettsville, Maryland, according to the office of Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly.

The deadly crash occurred near the intersection of Baldwin Mill Road at Furnace Road on Thursday afternoon, county officials said.

Firefighters and medics were sent to the location around 12:47 p.m., according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, county officials said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the dump truck—a county Department of Public Works employee—was uninjured, according to officials.