One person dead and several people injured following building collapse in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person is dead and several other people are injured after a building partially collapsed in East Baltimore on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

First responders were initially looking for at least two people who were suspected to be trapped beneath the building, according to the local firefighter's union.

The building buckled after a car crashed into it, union officials said.

The collision happened near the intersection of North Avenue and North Wolfe Street, according to a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department.

One pedestrian was struck by falling debris, police said.

That person was taken to John's Hopkins Hospital where there are listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

They later died from their injuries, fire officials said.

A special rescue team rushed to the collision site to stabilize the building and assist with the recovery process, according to the local firefighter's union.

At least five medics were sent to the at the site of the collision, union officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team investigators have been sent to the site of the building collapse, too, according to authorities.