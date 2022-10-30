One person air-lifted to Shock Trauma following motorcycle collision in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- One person has been flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Joppatowne on Saturday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
The person sustained life-threatening injuries during a crash, volunteers said.
The person was air-lifted to the hospital by the Maryland State Police's aviation unit, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
Route 7 was shut down following the collision, volunteers said.
