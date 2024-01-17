One man stabbed while sheltering from winter storm inside Glen Burnie apartment

BALTIMORE -- A 37-year-old man was stabbed while trying to keep warm inside the apartment of a good Samaritan during the first snowstorm of 2024.

The man was one of four people that a Glen Burnie resident had invited to keep warm at a home in the 400 block of Secluded Post Circle, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He only knew two of them personally, police said.

The invitation came just as an Arctic blast had brought snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Maryland—creating dangerous conditions for anyone spending a lengthy amount of time outdoors.

But the act of kindness backfired after two of the overnight guests got into an argument.

On Tuesday morning, officers learned that the man had been stabbed in the stomach by one of the other guests, police said.

They learned of the skirmish around 8:20 a.m. They also learned that the person responsible for the stabbing and the other overnight guests had fled from the apartment prior to the arrival of police—leaving bloody footprints in the snow, according to authorities.

The apartment resident told police that the suspect had made threats the night before—saying "that he was going to stab somebody or cause some trouble," Anne Arundel County Police spokesman Marc Limansky said.

"This individual, out of the kindness of his heart, wanting to be helpful and friendly, invited these individuals to stay in his apartment overnight," Limansky said. "Unfortunately there was some type of altercation or something that caused one of these individuals to cause injury to another."

The man with the stab wound was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries, which were serious but did not endanger his life, police said.

Detectives detailed to the Anne Arundel County Police Department's Eastern District are investigating the crime.

Police say that key pieces of evidence were left behind in the apartment, including a toothbrush. Investigators are hoping to be able to use that evidence to tack down the suspect.