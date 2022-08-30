One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Jessup

BALTIMORE -- Howard County police are investigating a fatal crash in Jessup that killed a man on Monday, according to authorities.

The crash involved only one vehicle. It happened around 10:40 a.m. as 59-year-old Ivan Clalude Merrill Jr. drove a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a wooded drainage area around 10:40 a.m., police said.

Merrill left the roadway while traveling south on Route 1 and approaching Route 32 for an unknown reason, according to authorities.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. An ambulance took him to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A portion of Route 1 south was closed for about three hours after the crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to authorities.