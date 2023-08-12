One man dead after midday shooting in southwest Baltimore

One person dead following double shooting in Northeast Baltimore

One person dead following double shooting in Northeast Baltimore

One person dead following double shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One man has died after being shot in broad daylight in southwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police.

Around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of W. Pratt Street for a Shotspotter alert.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous my utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.