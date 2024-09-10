One hospitalized after three-alarm fire in Reservoir Hill

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Fire Department are investigating what caused a three-alarm fire early Tuesday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., crews were called to the 2100 block of Bolton Street near Reservoir Street for reports of a fire.

Officials said that when they arrived, the fire quickly spread to additional units, causing them to upgrade the fire to three alarms.

Additional units responded and worked to place the fire under control. Neighbors said they woke up to popping sounds and an orange glow.

We do know the initial home of the fire was occupied at the time of the fire.

No firefighters were injured, but one resident was transported to an area hospital. Other residents were able to self evacuate from the fire.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people from one of the affected homes through the window, according to BCFD Public Information Officer John Marsh.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating this incident.

WJZ will continue to provide updates as more information is released.