One firefighter injured in early morning dwelling fire

Your Saturday Morning News Round Up (10/21/2023)

Your Saturday Morning News Round Up (10/21/2023)

Your Saturday Morning News Round Up (10/21/2023)

BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was injured while battling an early morning dwelling fire on Saturday, according to Baltimore City Fire Spokesperson Kevin Cartwright.

Around 3 a.m., Baltimore City firefighters received a call for a dwelling fire on the 500 block of North Rose Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from a two-story brick row home.

While battling the fire, one firefighter suffered a minor first-degree burn to his leg and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire was then placed under control shortly after.

At this time, fire officials do not know whether this structure was vacant or occupied.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.