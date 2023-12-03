Watch CBS News
One firefighter hospitalized after battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that hospitalized a firefighter Sunday morning.

According to a released statement, the two-alarm fire broke out on the 9300 block of Harford Road in Baltimore County around 6 a.m. 

While battling the fire, one firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. No injuries to civilians have been reported at this time.

County fire officials say the fire is under control. 

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for more updates.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 8:56 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

