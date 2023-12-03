One firefighter hospitalized after battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE- Baltimore County Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that hospitalized a firefighter Sunday morning.

According to a released statement, the two-alarm fire broke out on the 9300 block of Harford Road in Baltimore County around 6 a.m.

#BCoFD, 9300 BLK Harford Rd. Fire is under control. One firefighter to local hospital with minor injuries. 08:34LS pic.twitter.com/1w4KizV9Yn — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 3, 2023

While battling the fire, one firefighter was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. No injuries to civilians have been reported at this time.

County fire officials say the fire is under control.

