One Family Displaced After 2 Alarm Fire On Ramsay Street
BALTIMORE -- One family is displaced after a 2 alarm fire burned five row homes in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., Baltimore City Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Ramsay Street for a fire.
Once there, they found five row homes on fire and a second alarm was called.
No one was injured in the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting one family who was displaced.
