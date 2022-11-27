One Family Displaced After 2 Alarm Fire On Ramsay Street

Watch CBS News
BALTIMORE -- One family is displaced after a 2 alarm fire burned five row homes in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday morning. 

Around 3:30 a.m., Baltimore City Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Ramsay Street for a fire. 

Once there, they found five row homes on fire and a second alarm was called. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

The Red Cross is assisting one family who was displaced.

