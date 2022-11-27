One Family Displaced After 2 Alarm Fire On Ramsay Street

BALTIMORE -- One family is displaced after a 2 alarm fire burned five row homes in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Baltimore City Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Ramsay Street for a fire.

Once there, they found five row homes on fire and a second alarm was called.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting one family who was displaced.

#WhileYouWereSleeping, #BMORESBravest were hard at work.



Around 3:30 this morning, firefighters responded to the 1500 blk Ramsay St 21223 #NewSouthwestMountClare @docbullock. There were 5 row homes ablaze. A 2nd alarm was called. No inj. @RedCrossNCGC helping 1 displaced family. pic.twitter.com/AkgDtX5Giu — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 27, 2022