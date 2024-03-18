Watch CBS News
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a reported crash around 1:53 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle flipped over in the medium of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Mulberry Street.  The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second vehicle, which contained a 58-year-old man and passenger, was also found with severe front-end damage.

Police said the 58-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2606.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

