Man dead after two-vehicle crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Baltimore Monday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to investigate a reported crash around 1:53 p.m.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle flipped over in the medium of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Mulberry Street. The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A second vehicle, which contained a 58-year-old man and passenger, was also found with severe front-end damage.
Police said the 58-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2606.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.