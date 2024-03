BALTIMORE - Maryland Department of State Police has confirmed a three-vehicle car crash on Saturday evening killed an adult and injured three others in Cecil County.

Two children along and another adult were flown to A.I. Du Pont Hospital by an MSP helicopter to be treated for their injuries.

I-95 North is currently closed at the scene of the crash.

I-95 Northbound past Exit 100. All lanes closed for crash. Detour in effect. #MDTraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) March 23, 2024

MDSP is investigating the cause of the incident.