One dead from shooting near elementary school in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A person died after he was shot Monday afternoon near an elementary school in West Baltimore.
Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Laurens Street and North Gilmor Street outside of Gilmor Elementary School where they found an unidentified male suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
