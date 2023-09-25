One dead from shooting near elementary school in West Baltimore

Man killed near elementary school in West Baltimore

Man killed near elementary school in West Baltimore

Man killed near elementary school in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person died after he was shot Monday afternoon near an elementary school in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Laurens Street and North Gilmor Street outside of Gilmor Elementary School where they found an unidentified male suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.