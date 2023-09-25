Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead from shooting near elementary school in West Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Man killed near elementary school in West Baltimore
Man killed near elementary school in West Baltimore 00:26

BALTIMORE - A person died after he was shot Monday afternoon near an elementary school in West Baltimore.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of Laurens Street and North Gilmor Street outside of Gilmor Elementary School where they found an unidentified male suffering from numerous life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.