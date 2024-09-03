Watch CBS News
One dead after shooting near M&T Bank Stadium

By Alexus Davila

/ CBS Baltimore

A person is dead after a shooting early Tuesday near M&T Bank Stadium.

Police say the shooting happened on Russell Street near the Hammerjack event venue.

Police said there was a party when shots were fired around 1 in the morning.

People scattered, but one person was killed. Police have not released information yet about the victim's identity.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police have not shared any information yet on a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact police. 

